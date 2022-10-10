You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage sector recognises World Mental Health Day

  • 10/10/2022
Professionals in the mortgage industry have made statements and actions to recognise World Mental Health Day.

Brightstar Group has established a series of activities to support its existing Mental Health Action Plan which will take place throughout the week.

Team members in both Brightstar and Sirius Property Finance are encouraged to take part in the activities which include talk sessions, aromatherapy, at-desk massages delivered by Sense Massage Therapy and ‘mentally healthy’ breakfasts containing stress-fighting foods containing antioxidants, B vitamins, selenium, omega 3 and protein.

This year, the group has been recognised for its work to improve wellbeing and mental health with an employer award from the mental health charity SANE, and an award for the Best Social Responsibility Campaign for its campaign last year at the inaugural Mortgage Industry Marketing Awards.

 

‘Living with the black dog’

Clare Jupp (pictured), group director of people development at Brightstar Group, said the business continued to take the mental health and wellbeing of its staff seriously so was using Word Mental Health Day to raise awareness further.

She added: “At Sirius, there will be a strong focus on recognising, living with and supporting those who experience depression: ‘living with the black dog’. Indeed, ever since Winston Churchill popularised the phrase ‘black dog’ to describe the bouts of depression he experienced for much of his life, it has become the shorthand for the disease that millions of people endure.

“In residence at the London office will be one of SANE’S 13 black dogs which act as symbols of tackling the stigma of mental health all over the country. Aptly, one of these dogs is named Sirius. Through our talking groups led by our mental health first aiders and those who have or who are experiencing depression and other  challenges, we hope to build awareness and offer support.”

 

Prioritising mental health is paramount

Jason Berry, group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance and co-founder of Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) said current mortgage conditions such as product withdrawals and rate changes were taking a toll on brokers’ mental health.

He said the industry had to remind itself that “these changing factors can also have an impact on the well-being of employees and colleagues as they grapple with the changing landscape that comes with their job.”

“Along with our partners across the industry, we are committed to supporting mental health,” he added.

The MIMHC was launched last year with an aim to provide guidance and a framework for firms to support the mental health of their employees.

It will publish a review each year to track how the mortgage sector is performing and whether progress is being made.

Berry said: “As with any wellbeing issue, there is a lot of work for all of us across the mortgage industry to undertake in order to provide more substantial support to the mental health and well-being of our colleagues.

“But, especially in these changing times, and with the potential stresses and strains that come with it, our collective mental health and wellbeing has never been more important.”

He added: “The fundamentals of providing employees with good working conditions that encourage a healthy work-life balance with opportunities for development and promoting effective people management will ensure there is a focus on physical and mental well-being as well as performance, which in turn, will benefit the wider industry.”

