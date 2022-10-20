You are here: Home - News -

News

Monthly mortgage payments now account for nearly quarter of average salary – Octane Capital

by:
  • 20/10/2022
  • 0
Monthly mortgage payments now account for nearly quarter of average salary – Octane Capital
The average household is paying almost a quarter, 22 per cent, of their monthly income on mortgage repayments, up from 16 per cent at the start of the year.

The research from Octane Capital analysed the cost of mortgage repayments as well as annual average gross earnings.

The firm said that average income was £2,635 per month and for two-income households this rose to an average monthly income of £5,270.

According to the latest mortgage rates and a 75 per cent loan to value mortgage on an average house costing £295,747, the average household is paying £1,139 per month to repay their mortgage.

This compares to January when the average monthly mortgage payment was £840.

 

Londoners spend a third on their mortgage

From a regional perspective, those living in London are spending nearly a third of their monthly income, 30 per cent, on monthly mortgage repayments. This is up from 23 per cent in January.

This is followed by South West, with mortgage repayments accounting for 27 per cent of average monthly income, an increase from 20 per cent in January.

The South East reported the third most expensive mortgage repayments as a proportion of monthly income at 26 per cent, a rise from 20 per cent in January.

The North East was the lowest with mortgage repayments accounting for 14 per cent of average monthly income. This is an increase from 10 per cent in January.

 

‘Buyers will squeezed even tighter’

Jonathan Samuels, chief executive of Octane Capital, said: “The current outlook for the nation’s homebuyers and owners is becoming increasingly difficult and it really demonstrates just how high the cost of homeownership has climbed when nearly a quarter of household income is swallowed up by mortgage repayments.

“What’s more this proportion of income required to cover our mortgage repayments has been climbing steadily since the start of the year and is likely to continue doing so, as mortgage rates are predicted to increase to as high as six per cent. “

He added: “This means that those currently looking to buy, or on a variable rate mortgage, will be squeezed even tighter at a time when our finances are stretched beyond breaking due to the cost of living crisis.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.