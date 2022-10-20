Vida Homeloans relaunches BTL and resi deals; Virgin adds green reward mortgages – round-up

Vida Homeloans has relaunched two-year variable rate buy-to-let and residential mortgages.

The residential products are available for loans between £75,000 up to £2m for purchase, remortgage, debt consolidation and capital raising and available to all borrower types including first-time buyers.

Rates start at 5.49 per cent at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and go up to 6.34 per cent at 85 per cent LTV. The loans are available across all adverse tiers ranging from those with recent to historic credit blips.

The buy-to-let offering is available for loans between £100,000 and £1m. It is open to landlords, individual purchasers through special purchase vehicles (SPV), first-time buyers and ex-pats.

Loans can be taken out against flats, flats above commercial units, ex-local authority, houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit blocks.

Rates begin at 5.9 per cent and there are no early repayment charges for the two-year variable rate term.

Loan terms of between five to 40 years are available across both the residential and buy-to-let ranges.

Virgin Money launches green reward programme

Virgin Money has released a scheme to reward its existing residential and buy-to-let mortgage borrowers for making environmentally friendly improvements to their properties.

The lender will offer borrowers £250 cashback when they take additional borrowing to retrofit their homes to be greener.

It is open to borrowers who take additional borrowing either as a standalone loan or as part of a product transfer.

This is in addition to its existing greener mortgages product which launched in 2021 and gives a lower rate to borrowers who buy new-build homes with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) or Predicated Energy Assessment (PEA) rating of A or B.

Richard Walker, head of intermediary sales at Virgin Money, said: “At Virgin Money we want to help build a brighter future, and we’re especially passionate about helping customers to go green.

“Green Reward not only gives customers the chance to take a greener path and ultimately reduce emissions, but it can also help reduce heating bills at a time when we’re all looking to beat the squeeze.”