You are here: Home - News -

News

Vida Homeloans relaunches BTL and resi deals; Virgin adds green reward mortgages – round-up

by:
  • 20/10/2022
  • 0
Vida Homeloans relaunches BTL and resi deals; Virgin adds green reward mortgages – round-up
Vida Homeloans has relaunched two-year variable rate buy-to-let and residential mortgages.

The residential products are available for loans between £75,000 up to £2m for purchase, remortgage, debt consolidation and capital raising and available to all borrower types including first-time buyers. 

Rates start at 5.49 per cent at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and go up to 6.34 per cent at 85 per cent LTV. The loans are available across all adverse tiers ranging from those with recent to historic credit blips. 

The buy-to-let offering is available for loans between £100,000 and £1m. It is open to landlords, individual purchasers through special purchase vehicles (SPV), first-time buyers and ex-pats.  

Loans can be taken out against flats, flats above commercial units, ex-local authority, houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit blocks. 

Rates begin at 5.9 per cent and there are no early repayment charges for the two-year variable rate term. 

Loan terms of between five to 40 years are available across both the residential and buy-to-let ranges.  

 

Virgin Money launches green reward programme 

Virgin Money has released a scheme to reward its existing residential and buy-to-let mortgage borrowers for making environmentally friendly improvements to their properties. 

The lender will offer borrowers £250 cashback when they take additional borrowing to retrofit their homes to be greener. 

It is open to borrowers who take additional borrowing either as a standalone loan or as part of a product transfer. 

This is in addition to its existing greener mortgages product which launched in 2021 and gives a lower rate to borrowers who buy new-build homes with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) or Predicated Energy Assessment (PEA) rating of A or B. 

Richard Walker, head of intermediary sales at Virgin Money, said: “At Virgin Money we want to help build a brighter future, and we’re especially passionate about helping customers to go green.  

“Green Reward not only gives customers the chance to take a greener path and ultimately reduce emissions, but it can also help reduce heating bills at a time when we’re all looking to beat the squeeze.”   

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.