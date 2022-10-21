You are here: Home - News -

Accord cuts buy-to-let rates; Newcastle BS updates range – round-up

by:
  • 21/10/2022
Accord Mortgages has widened its mortgage choice and reduced rates on buy-to-let products.

The lender has added fixed rates for buy-to-let borrowers at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with rates starting at 5.55 per cent for a five-year fix. 

Rate cuts include select products at 65 and 75 per cent LTV, where reductions of up to 0.10 per cent have been made and fees have been reduced. These changes come 10 days after Accord Mortgages launched back into the buy-to-let market. 

The lender will also launch discounted variable rates for residential borrowers with two-year terms up to 75 per cent LTV and rates beginning from four per cent. Purchase customers will receive cashback on completion while remortgaging borrowers can choose between a cashback incentive or free legals. 

A free standard valuation is available for both purchase and remortgage customers. 

The discounted variable range will be available from 24 October and include a two-year option up to 60 per cent LTV, for purchase and remortgage with a £995 fee and £150 cashback. 

Accord Mortgages will also add a three-year fix at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 5.99, for purchase and remortgage with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and £150 cashback.  

There will also be a five-year fix priced at 5.74 per cent, down from 5.84 per cent. This will be available up to 65 per cent LTV for purchase and remortgage, with a £2,495 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback. 

Simon Garner (pictured), buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer more choice and better value to meet the needs of brokers and their clients. We’ve also taken the opportunity to revise incentives and review fees. We hope the new range will be welcome.” 

 

Newcastle Building Society adds deals up to 95 per cent LTV 

Newcastle Building Society has launched purchase and remortgage products for residential borrowers up to 95 per cent LTV. 

Fixed rate terms of two, five, seven and 10 years are available with pricing beginning at 6.2 per cent for a two or five-year fixed purchase product at 80 per cent LTV with a £999 fee.

The seven and 10-year fixed fee-free options at the same tier have rates of 6.25 per cent apiece.

The remortgage options include a two and five-year fixed at 80 per cent LTV with no fee, each priced at 6.35 per cent.

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to be back with a comprehensive range of residential mortgage options, carefully designed for the new market conditions, with more products set to arrive in the coming weeks. 

“In launching this range we’ve taken into account the changing requirements of borrowers to deliver a range of options that offer as wider choice and flexibility as possible. We remain absolutely committed to supporting brokers and their clients both now and in the future.” 

 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

