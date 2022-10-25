You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander cuts resi, BTL and PT rates

by:
  • 25/10/2022
  • 0
Santander cuts resi, BTL and PT rates
Santander will reduce the rates for select new business residential fixed rates by between 0.05 and 0.5 per cent from tomorrow, with buy-to-let rates falling by around 0.05 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates in its product transfer range will be cut by between 0.05 per cent and 0.25 per cent.

The lender added that it would withdraw all two-year fixed rates at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), although its tracker products at the same LTV remain. It is also withdrawing all seven-year fixed rates.

On the residential side, the lender has cut its five-year fixed purchase rate at 75 per cent LTV by 0.5 per cent to 5.49 per cent. It is subject to a £999 fee.

Its no fee at the same LTV and term has gone down by 0.4 per cent to 5.74 per cent.

Santander’s five-year fixed mortgage rate at 90 per cent LTV, with a £999 fee, has been reduced by 0.25 per cent to 5.84 per cent. Its fee-free version has also gone down by 0.25 per cent to 6.04 per cent.

The bank’s Help to Buy products have been cut by up to 0.25 per cent, including its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee which now stands at 5.79 per cent.

New build products have fallen by around 0.15 per cent, including its no-fee five-year fixed rate which is priced at 6.14 per cent.

Buy-to-let rates fall by 0.05 per cent

Santander has reduced the rates for buy-to-let remortgage only and purchase and remortgage products.

This includes its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV which is 6.34 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV which is 6.14 per cent.

On the purchase and remortgage side, its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV is 6.04 per cent and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV is 5.99 per cent. Both come with a £1,499 fee.

 

Product transfer rates fall by up to 0.25 per cent

Santander said that all residential five-year fixed have decreased by between 0.05 and 02.5 per cent.

It has also withdrawn all its seven-year fixed rates in this range.

The lender confirmed that from tomorrow product transfer rates would be available for clients whose existing deals end before 5 March.

The bank added that product transfer rates were tailored to each customer.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.