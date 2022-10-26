Pepper Money hires Dianne Corner as national sales manager; Nottingham BS appoints CTO – round-up

Pepper Money has appointed Dianne Corner to the newly-created role of national sales manager, leading the six-strong regional development manager team.

In her role, she will also work with advisers to help find solutions to specialist mortgage enquiries.

Corner has over three decades of experience in financial services relationship management and, most recently, worked as Unit Lead at Natwest for nearly three years.

Prior to that she was a regional sales manager at Royal Bank of Scotland for over 25 years.

Ryan Brailsford, director of business development at Pepper Money, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Dianne to our team at Pepper Money. We have a strong and dedicated team of regional development managers who are available to help brokers find a home for their specialist mortgage cases.

He continued that a “core part of our proposition is delivering outstanding service” and regional development managers were at the forefront of this.

“They work in partnership with brokers from initial enquiry, helping to identify the best options for customers and ensure a smooth application process. Under Dianne’s leadership, I am confident that our team will be even better placed to help brokers find a home for their customers,” Brailsford added.

Corner added: “I’m delighted to join Pepper Money at a time when specialist lenders are going to prove so important for brokers.

“Pepper Money already has a strong reputation for providing outstanding products and service and I am confident that my experience and customer focus will help us to build on this reputation and develop even more meaningful relationships with our intermediary partners.”

Pepper Money has been expanding its team, hiring Lois Ashcroft as regional business development manager, Brad Rhodes as national key accounts manager and Rob Barnard rejoining the firm as director of intermediary relationships.

Nottingham BS appoints Paul Howley as first CTO

Nottingham Building Society has hired Paul Howley as its first chief technology and transformation officer.

In the newly-created role, Howley will manage the development of the mutual’s technology strategy and be a “key custodian of business change”.

He joins from Yorkshire Building Society where he has worked in a variety of roles over the past eight years. This include interim chief operating officer and director of IT and transformation.

Prior to that, he worked at RSA as head of shared services and UK operations for around four years and programme director at Lloyds Banking Group for around four years.

Nottingham Building Society’s chief executive Sue Hayes said: “Throughout the search process, Paul demonstrated all the behaviours that matter to The Nottingham, as well as the significant technical capabilities we need to support the delivery of our strategy.

“Paul and his team will help us build the foundations needed to innovate and grow in key segments. He is a great addition to the fantastic talent and capability we have in the technology senior leadership team.”

Howley added: “I’m delighted to be joining The Nottingham at such a pivotal time. Every person I’ve met so far, from colleagues to board members, have shared the same enthusiasm for the purpose-led vision and the future direction the Society is headed.

“I immediately knew it was a place I could add value and an exciting success story I want to be part of.”

The Nottingham has recently been expanding its team, hiring John Eastgate as chief lending officer and appointing Hayes to the role of chief executive earlier this year.