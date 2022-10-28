Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/10/2022

Morgan Stanley’s predictions around mortgage rates and Lloyds and Santander’s latest financial reports were also of interest to readers.
The question of banter versus bullying was discussed in a blog by IMLA’s Inclusivity and Diversity Group, piquing readers’ interest.
Mortgage rates ‘unlikely to come down soon’ – Morgan Stanley
Industry insiders give their verdict as Rishi Sunak is named new PM
HSBC cuts tracker rates; Accord Mortgages reduces resi rates; Clydesdale launches products – round-up
‘It’s just a bit of banter’, or is it bullying? – IMLA Inclusivity and Diversity Group
Ex-HBOS mortgage adviser awarded over £22,000 in unfair dismissal case
‘Gove has a reputation for getting things done’ – industry reacts
Santander braces for bad loans and predicts cost of living challenges ‘well into’ 2023
Lloyds predicts falling house price growth as it posts £4bn profit