News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/10/2022

  • 28/10/2022
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/10/2022
Rishi Sunak taking over the reins at 10 Downing Street and the subsequent reappointment of Michael Gove as Secretary of State for Levelling Up were among most read stories this week.

Morgan Stanley’s predictions around mortgage rates and Lloyds and Santander’s latest financial reports were also of interest to readers.

The question of banter versus bullying was discussed in a blog by IMLA’s Inclusivity and Diversity Group, piquing readers’ interest.

 

Mortgage rates ‘unlikely to come down soon’ – Morgan Stanley

Industry insiders give their verdict as Rishi Sunak is named new PM

 

HSBC cuts tracker rates; Accord Mortgages reduces resi rates; Clydesdale launches products – round-up

 

How to start preparing your firm for Consumer Duty – Crane

 

‘It’s just a bit of banter’, or is it bullying? – IMLA Inclusivity and Diversity Group

Ex-HBOS mortgage adviser awarded over £22,000 in unfair dismissal case

‘Gove has a reputation for getting things done’ – industry reacts

 

Santander braces for bad loans and predicts cost of living challenges ‘well into’ 2023

 

Lloyds predicts falling house price growth as it posts £4bn profit

 

Property director banned over fraudulent Covid loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

