LDNfinance launches private client sub-brand after rapid high net worth growth

LDNfinance has launched high net worth sub-brand LDN Private Clients.

The move follows growth in the firm’s high value finance department, and aims to better service this cohort of ultra-wealthy clients.

The service is exclusively available to private clients looking for multi-million-pound structured debt facilities for property, cars, yachts and other high value assets.

Anthony Rose, LDN co-chief executive (pictured), said: “We’re delighted to be launching this private client sub-brand following unprecedented client demand.

“We’ve seen rapid growth across all areas of the business, but none as strong as high value mortgages and HNW structured debt. We’ve been working on this sub-brand for a while now and it’s wonderful to see it come to fruition”

Private client director Andrew Chalton added: “Launching our new private client brand is very exciting. It offers our private clients and HNW audience prestigious exclusivity, backed by the reputable LDNfinance brand name.

“This – coupled with a strong team of experienced HNW advisers – will ensure we maintain our best-in-class service excellence, which is expected of us.”