You are here: Home - News -

News

LDNfinance launches private client sub-brand after rapid high net worth growth

by:
  • 31/10/2022
  • 0
LDNfinance launches private client sub-brand after rapid high net worth growth
LDNfinance has launched high net worth sub-brand LDN Private Clients.

 

The move follows growth in the firm’s high value finance department, and aims to better service this cohort of ultra-wealthy clients.

The service is exclusively available to private clients looking for multi-million-pound structured debt facilities for property, cars, yachts and other high value assets.

Anthony Rose, LDN co-chief executive (pictured), said: “We’re delighted to be launching this private client sub-brand following unprecedented client demand.

“We’ve seen rapid growth across all areas of the business, but none as strong as high value mortgages and HNW structured debt. We’ve been working on this sub-brand for a while now and it’s wonderful to see it come to fruition”

Private client director Andrew Chalton added: “Launching our new private client brand is very exciting. It offers our private clients and HNW audience prestigious exclusivity, backed by the reputable LDNfinance brand name.

“This – coupled with a strong team of experienced HNW advisers – will ensure we maintain our best-in-class service excellence, which is expected of us.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.