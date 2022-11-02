Skipton International completes £334m in lending in Q3

Skipton International has reported mortgage lending of £334m in the three months to September, compared to £376m for the full year 2021.

It also posted a profit before tax of £11.4m, having already recorded a £18m profit for the first six months of the year.

The bank said there were only 0.5 in 1,000 mortgages in arrears and claimed that it had only repossessed two properties since 2002.

During the quarter, Skipton International introduced US Dollar savings accounts to help widen savings opportunities for its customers.

Its results for the period are unaudited.

‘Skipton on course for record-breaking 2022’

Jim Coupe, managing director of Skipton International, said: “This is an extremely strong set of results, and Skipton is on course for a record-breaking 2022. It would not have been possible, however, without Skipton’s exceptional employees.

“My colleagues constantly amaze me with their knowledge, efficiency and resilience. There have been external challenges this year and each and every one of them has more than risen to the occasion, always putting the customer first. Skipton’s business model has, once again, been proven to be robust.”