TMW reintroduces BTL tracker products

The Mortgage Works (TMW) has brought back its range of tracker buy-to-let products, having temporarily removed them at the end of October.

Products include a two-year tracker at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) which is 2.89 per cent, which is bank base rate plus 0.64 per cent.

There is another two-year tracker at 75 per cent LTV at 2.99 per cent, which bank base rate plus 0.74 per cent.

Both are subject to a £1,995 fee and are available for purchase and remortgage.

The above are available for purchase and remortgage and other rate and fee combinations are available.

The lender added that all its tracker products come with a Switch to Fix facility, so customers can switch to an existing customer fixed rate at any time without incurring early repayment charges.

Daniel Clinton, TMW’s head, said: “Following a brief withdrawal, we have reintroduced our range of tracker buy-to-let mortgages supporting landlords looking for greater flexibility versus current fixed rate options.”

TMW recently removed its tracker products and lifetime variable products at the end of October and updated its stress rate to offer a more tailored approach based on product term and type.

It had previously introduced a stress rate of 8.49 per cent as an interim measure earlier in the month to “better protect landlord cashflows during a period of interest rate turbulence”.