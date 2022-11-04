You are here: Home - News -

Legal and General launches Harpenden BS product exclusive for SmartrFit users

  • 04/11/2022
Legal and General launches Harpenden BS product exclusive for SmartrFit users
Legal and General has unveiled a product exclusive with Harpenden Building Society for users to SmartrFit, the mortgage affordability and criteria tool from Legal and General Mortgage Club.

Advisers can secure additional discounts on the mutual’s two-year residential discounted product up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) as well as its two-year residential in retirement discounted product up to 70 per cent LTV.

The current variable pay rate on both product is 3.34 per cent.

The exclusive is live, and the firm said that there were more coming in the next few months.

The SmartrFit tool is free to use and can be accessed by all advisers using an Legal and General agency number, including mortgage club members or through third parties like SimplyBiz Mortgages, One Mortgage System, and Smartr365.

Jodie White, head of mortgage products and transformation at Legal and General Mortgage Services, said: “Tech has a crucial role to play in saving advisers time and helping them keep pace with a busy mortgage market. It is vital that SmartrFit users have a broad range of products at their disposal to ensure they can support borrowers’ varied needs.

“We pride ourselves on the ongoing development of our lender relationships and SmartrFit tool.”

Mike Cutler, commercial director at Harpenden Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to team up with Legal and General once again to offer a fantastic exclusive to its SmartrFit users. With the market moving at a rapid pace, it is crucial that brokers have a wide range of options to draw on when sourcing products for their clients.

“Through easy access to our discounted residential products, brokers will be able to support borrowers with complex income streams and requirements. This includes buyers using a joint borrower sole proprietor product and those purchasing an unusual property, as well as those applying for a mortgage with less than three years of account evidence.”

