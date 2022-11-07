You are here: Home - News -

Knowledge Bank hires Shane Chawatama as sales director 

by:
  • 07/11/2022
  • 0
Knowledge Bank hires Shane Chawatama as sales director 
Knowledge Bank has hired Shane Chawatama (pictured) as sales director to spearhead the firm’s growth plans. 

 

He joins the digital criteria platform from brokerage Dynamo and has spent 11 years in mortgage sales.

The addition of Chawatama follows recent recruits including chief executive office assistant Emma-Louise Ogilvie, business support Emma Stilwell, telephone business development manager Shayne Marugah and machine learning engineer Akanksha Agarwal.

The business also hired Laura Smith as sales and marketing manager, and Hannah Betton as business support earlier this year.

Knowledge Bank said the hires formed part of the company’s expansion following the acquisition of a significant shareholding by industry entrepreneur Ying Tan last December.

Plans include new product lines with technology using data and AI to help both lenders and brokers.

Knowledge Bank’s founder and chief executive, Nicola Firth, said: “Shane brings a great wealth of experience and energy to the role, and we are delighted to have him on board at this crucial time.

“His appointment plays a key role in our ambitious expansion plan. 2022 has been a huge year for Knowledge Bank but 2023 is set to be bigger and better, as we continue to grow the team and revolutionise our platform further.

“We live and breathe innovation and, with added drivers in the seat, we will be able to deliver more ways to help brokers and lenders. With the unique market we find ourselves in today, now more than ever, we can utilise what we have built and captured to push boundaries even further within the mortgage fintech space. It’s a very exciting time for Knowledge Bank.”

