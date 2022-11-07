MPowered Mortgages cuts rates by up to 0.76 per cent

Fintech lender MPowered Mortgages has cut residential fixed rates by up 0.76 per cent for two, five and 10-year fixed products.

The reductions will apply across its product range, including its purchase and remortgage applications.

Two-year fixed rates with a £999 arrangement fee have been cut by up to 0.46 per cent and start from 5.79 per cent.

Fee-free two-year fixed rates have been cut by up to 0.51 per cent and now start from 6.04 per cent.

Rates on five-year fixed rates with £999 arrangement fee have decreased by up to 0.15 per cent and start from 5.24 per cent. Its fee-free version have decreased by up to 20 basis points and begin from 5.44 per cent.

MPowered Mortgages’ 10-year fixed rate products with a £999 arrangement fee have fallen by around 0.68 per cent and are priced from 5.09 per cent. Fee-free products have been cut by 0.76 per cent and start at 5.33 per cent.

Remortgage applications also come with £500 cashback on completion.

Emma Hollingworth (pictured), director of mortgages at MPowered Mortgages, said: “Despite the base rate rising by a further 75 basis points, we at MPowered Mortgages are committed to keeping rates as low as possible to support homebuyers through these challenging times.

“This move is one of the many initiatives we have launched to ease the burden of buying a home or remortgaging in the current market. We will work with the industry and policymakers to do everything we can to keep rates as low as possible.”