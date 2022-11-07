Sesame Bankhall Group makes three internal appointments

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has reshuffled its senior team with three internal appointments which aim to drive the growth and development of advisory firms.

Alex Beavis, previously proposition director for mortgages and later life at the firm, will take up the position of group director, mortgages and protection. In his new role, he will oversee Sesame and PMS’ regional key account management and telephone account management teams.

Linda Preston-Todd has been made Bankhall’s client relationship director. She was previously head of advisory business development and in her new role, she will lead Bankhall’s regional key account managers, bespoke solutions support, client relationships and telephone account managers.

Stephanie Charman has been appointed strategic relationship director. She was formerly head of strategic relationships. Now, she will be responsible for managing all of the group’s provider and lender relationships.

John Cowan, interim CEO at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “I would like to congratulate Alex, Linda and Stephanie on their new roles. I’m proud that we have such a high level of talent in our business, which made the decision to promote internally an easy one. Their expertise will help to drive further growth, as we continue to deliver outstanding services and support to our members and clients.

“Sesame Bankhall Group is a fantastic business and we have so many talented people who are committed to making sure we are leading the way in providing high-quality support services to over 10,000 financial advisers. I look forward to working with our strong leadership team as we expand our range of services and continue to champion the role and importance of financial advice.”

Cowan recently took on the role of interim CEO as Ross Liston departed to become chief executive of M&G wealth advice team.