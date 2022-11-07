You are here: Home - News -

News

Sesame Bankhall Group makes three internal appointments

by:
  • 07/11/2022
  • 0
Sesame Bankhall Group makes three internal appointments
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has reshuffled its senior team with three internal appointments which aim to drive the growth and development of advisory firms.

Alex Beavis, previously proposition director for mortgages and later life at the firm, will take up the position of group director, mortgages and protection. In his new role, he will oversee Sesame and PMS’ regional key account management and telephone account management teams.

Linda Preston-Todd has been made Bankhall’s client relationship director. She was previously head of advisory business development and in her new role, she will lead Bankhall’s regional key account managers, bespoke solutions support, client relationships and telephone account managers.

Stephanie Charman has been appointed strategic relationship director. She was formerly head of strategic relationships. Now, she will be responsible for managing all of the group’s provider and lender relationships.

John Cowan, interim CEO at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “I would like to congratulate Alex, Linda and Stephanie on their new roles. I’m proud that we have such a high level of talent in our business, which made the decision to promote internally an easy one. Their expertise will help to drive further growth, as we continue to deliver outstanding services and support to our members and clients.

“Sesame Bankhall Group is a fantastic business and we have so many talented people who are committed to making sure we are leading the way in providing high-quality support services to over 10,000 financial advisers. I look forward to working with our strong leadership team as we expand our range of services and continue to champion the role and importance of financial advice.”

Cowan recently took on the role of interim CEO as Ross Liston departed to become chief executive of M&G wealth advice team. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 10, 2022
StoneX Stadium, London

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.