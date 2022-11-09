‘Always more that can be done’ to attract non-university talent to industry – Bryden

There is “more that can be done” to attract non-university talent to the industry but the tide is starting to turn, according to Amanda Bryden, head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank.

In a video interview, Bryden said that she bucked the trend in the industry and “actively looked for a role in the mortgage industry”.

She explained that whilst she was at school doing her GCSEs, she had opportunity to do a youth training scheme and worked in estate agents, and one day saw a mortgage adviser come in.

“I was just absolutely blown away by this woman that could sit in front of people and help them to buy a house and I just thought, that’s what I want to do. I want to be one of those people that helps someone to buy their dream home.”

Bryden continued that she believed that there’s more that can be done to attract people to the industry from non-university backgrounds, but progress was being made.

“There’s always more that can be done but what you find now, more than ever, is we’re talking about it as an industry and the talk is actually turning into action and that’s really important because there’s no point in us all saying ‘wouldn’t it be nice, but we’ve got to do things’.”

Bryden said that she would “100 per cent” recommend the mortgage industry as a career.

“It’s not without its challenges. But this industry is one where you get to meet people that will embrace your differences. They will help you on the journey that you want to go on, even people that are in direct competition.

“They still have this real loyal camaraderie that I don’t think you necessarily see in a lot of other industries and my advice would be if you’re looking to come and join this industry, talk to people and engage.”

Watch the video [5:30] hosted by Anna Sagar, reporter at Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, featuring Amanda Bryden head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank.

Sponsored content in association with Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank. For Intermediary Use Only