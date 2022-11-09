You are here: Home - News -

News

‘Always more that can be done’ to attract non-university talent to industry – Bryden

by:
  • 09/11/2022
  • 0
‘Always more that can be done’ to attract non-university talent to industry – Bryden
There is “more that can be done” to attract non-university talent to the industry but the tide is starting to turn, according to Amanda Bryden, head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank.

In a video interview, Bryden said that she bucked the trend in the industry and “actively looked for a role in the mortgage industry”.

She explained that whilst she was at school doing her GCSEs, she had opportunity to do a youth training scheme and worked in estate agents, and one day saw a mortgage adviser come in.

“I was just absolutely blown away by this woman that could sit in front of people and help them to buy a house and I just thought, that’s what I want to do. I want to be one of those people that helps someone to buy their dream home.”

Bryden continued that she believed that there’s more that can be done to attract people to the industry from non-university backgrounds, but progress was being made.

“There’s always more that can be done but what you find now, more than ever, is we’re talking about it as an industry and the talk is actually turning into action and that’s really important because there’s no point in us all saying ‘wouldn’t it be nice, but we’ve got to do things’.”

Bryden said that she would “100 per cent” recommend the mortgage industry as a career.

“It’s not without its challenges. But this industry is one where you get to meet people that will embrace your differences. They will help you on the journey that you want to go on, even people that are in direct competition.

“They still have this real loyal camaraderie that I don’t think you necessarily see in a lot of other industries and my advice would be if you’re looking to come and join this industry, talk to people and engage.”

 

Watch the video [5:30] hosted by Anna Sagar, reporter at Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, featuring Amanda Bryden head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank.

Sponsored content in association with Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank. For Intermediary Use Only 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 10, 2022
StoneX Stadium, London

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/