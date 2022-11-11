You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/11/2022

by:
  • 11/11/2022
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/11/2022
The movements of house prices and interest rates gained readers' attention this week, as the Halifax house price index and EY's predictions made the most read list.

Readers were also keen to know what the impact of higher mortgage interest rates would have on borrowers, and brokers discussed the potential of using offset mortgages to ease the costs.

News that Barclays was compensating mortgage borrowers for PPI breaches also piqued reader interest, as did a warning from Housing Secretary Michael Gove about developers’ approaches to footing the bill for property remediation.

 

House prices fall as higher mortgage rates bite – Halifax

 

Barclays mortgage holders to share £1m after historic PPI breach

 

‘No hiding place’ for those trying to dodge remediation bills, Gove warns

 

Brokers fear tax raid on holiday home sector in Autumn Statement

 

Lenders need innovative approaches as a new dawn for mortgages breaks – Zoopla

 

‘Underrated’ offset mortgages are a key tool in the broker arsenal – analysis

 

Average property prices expected to fall five to 10 per cent ‒ EY

 

Are shared ownership affordability tests due a radical overhaul? – Shared Ownership Resources

 

EPCs ‘not fit for purpose’ ‒ RICS

 

Mortgage rates of 5.5 per cent will push 400,000 people into poverty – JRF

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/