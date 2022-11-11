Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/11/2022

The movements of house prices and interest rates gained readers' attention this week, as the Halifax house price index and EY's predictions made the most read list.

Readers were also keen to know what the impact of higher mortgage interest rates would have on borrowers, and brokers discussed the potential of using offset mortgages to ease the costs.

News that Barclays was compensating mortgage borrowers for PPI breaches also piqued reader interest, as did a warning from Housing Secretary Michael Gove about developers’ approaches to footing the bill for property remediation.