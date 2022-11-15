Natwest cuts rates for new business remortgage products

Natwest will reduce rates for select new business remortgage and green remortgage products by up to 0.22 per cent.

The changes come into effect from tomorrow, with the deadline for mortgage illustrations and application submissions for existing deals set at 10:30pm tonight.

In its new business core range, around 10 of its two-year fixed rate remortgage products between 60 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) will be reduced by up to 0.22 per cent.

This includes its two-year fixed rate remortgage at 60 per cent LTV with £995 fee, which has gone down from 5.89 per cent to 5.67 per cent.

Its equivalent no-fee products has reduced by 0.21 per cent to 5.99 per cent.

Other changes include its two-year fixed rate remortgage at 75 per cent LTV with £995 fee, which has fallen by 0.15 per cent to 5.74 per cent, its fee-free version has fallen by 0.16 per cent to 6.04 per cent.

On the five-year fixed rate remortgage side, around 10 products between 60 and 90 per cent LTV have been cut by up to 0.2 per cent.

This includes its no-fee five-year fixed rate remortgage at 60 per cent LTV which has gone down from 5.84 per cent to 5.69 per cent, and its £995 fee equivalent falling by 0.17 per cent to 5.42 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate remortgage at 90 per cent LTV with £995 fee has decreased by 0.2 per cent to 5.59 per cent.

Green mortgage rate lowered

Natwest has also lowered its green remortgage products including two and five-year fixed rates between 60 and 85 per cent LTV with £995 fee.

These include the two-year fixed green remortgage at 60 per cent LTV which has gone from 5.84 per cent to 5.62 per cent, as well as its product at 75 per cent which has decreased from 5.84 per cent to 5.69 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed green remortgage at 60 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.17 per cent to 5.37 per cent, whilst its product at 75 per cent LTV has fallen from 5.54 per cent to 5.37 per cent.