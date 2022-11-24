You are here: Home - News -

News

Econveyancer partners with The Right DA Club

by:
  • 24/11/2022
  • 0
Econveyancer partners with The Right DA Club
Econveyancer has signed an agreement with The Right DA Club to give its advisers access to its conveyancer panel.

This comprises of over 70 conveyancing firms and will give the club’s brokers access to other functions on its platform.  

This includes DigitalMove which offers a platform for communication between all parties in the house buying and selling process. There is also the Rapid Remortgage function which aims to speed up the remortgage process. 

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), director of sales at Econveyancer, said: “Professional advice is more important now than ever before and, with the time taken for property transactions to complete extending, choosing the right conveyancer plays a vital role in the advice a broker can offer a client, whether it’s for a purchase or a remortgage.  

“This partnership with The Right DA Club will help its brokers to provide a better conveyancing experience for their clients thanks to the rigorous approach we take to upholding the quality of our conveyancer panel, which is closely monitored to ensure unwavering high standards.” 

Vincent O’Connor, director of products at The Right DA Club, added: “We are delighted to be able to offer our directly authorised members a quality conveyancing service such as Econveyancer.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/