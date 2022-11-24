Econveyancer partners with The Right DA Club

Econveyancer has signed an agreement with The Right DA Club to give its advisers access to its conveyancer panel.

This comprises of over 70 conveyancing firms and will give the club’s brokers access to other functions on its platform.

This includes DigitalMove which offers a platform for communication between all parties in the house buying and selling process. There is also the Rapid Remortgage function which aims to speed up the remortgage process.

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), director of sales at Econveyancer, said: “Professional advice is more important now than ever before and, with the time taken for property transactions to complete extending, choosing the right conveyancer plays a vital role in the advice a broker can offer a client, whether it’s for a purchase or a remortgage.

“This partnership with The Right DA Club will help its brokers to provide a better conveyancing experience for their clients thanks to the rigorous approach we take to upholding the quality of our conveyancer panel, which is closely monitored to ensure unwavering high standards.”

Vincent O’Connor, director of products at The Right DA Club, added: “We are delighted to be able to offer our directly authorised members a quality conveyancing service such as Econveyancer.”