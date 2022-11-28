You are here: Home - News -

News

Gen H adds L&C Mortgages to intermediary panel

by:
  • 28/11/2022
  • 0
Gen H adds L&C Mortgages to intermediary panel
Fintech mortgage lender Gen H has partnered with broker firm L&C Mortgages to expand its intermediary panel.

L&C Mortgages can now access the lender’s competitive two and five-year rates and other products designed to support clients needing help with their affordability or deposit.

Gen H was founded in 2019 and began trading in 2020. It currently offers income booster, deposit booster and dynamic ownership products.

The lender said that it currently offered some of the cheapest rates on the market and its applications were fully digital and submitted through its submissions platform Gen H platform.

L&C Mortgages is a fee-free mortgage broker offering advice from across the market.

David Hollingworth, associate director for communications at L&C Mortgages, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Gen H, which will only help us to support more customers who are looking to get a foot on the ladder or buy a new property. We are confident that their innovative products will help with the current challenges so many prospective buyers are facing.”

Pete Dockar, commercial director at Gen H, said: “We’re pleased to welcome L&C Mortgages to the Gen H panel. Like Gen H, L&C is driven by creating positive customer outcomes, and in today’s economy, this is no small feat.

“We look forward to partnering with L&C’s advisors and providing them with competitive rates and one-of-a-kind tools to support their clients – whether they’re first-time buyers, home movers, or remortgagers.”

Generation Home recently signed a £600m deal with Nottingham Building Society in a forward-flow funding arrangement that it said would accelerate the rollout of its mortgage products to prospective buyers and remortgagors.

The lender has also added Primis to its broker panel.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.