Gen H adds L&C Mortgages to intermediary panel

Fintech mortgage lender Gen H has partnered with broker firm L&C Mortgages to expand its intermediary panel.

L&C Mortgages can now access the lender’s competitive two and five-year rates and other products designed to support clients needing help with their affordability or deposit.

Gen H was founded in 2019 and began trading in 2020. It currently offers income booster, deposit booster and dynamic ownership products.

The lender said that it currently offered some of the cheapest rates on the market and its applications were fully digital and submitted through its submissions platform Gen H platform.

L&C Mortgages is a fee-free mortgage broker offering advice from across the market.

David Hollingworth, associate director for communications at L&C Mortgages, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Gen H, which will only help us to support more customers who are looking to get a foot on the ladder or buy a new property. We are confident that their innovative products will help with the current challenges so many prospective buyers are facing.”

Pete Dockar, commercial director at Gen H, said: “We’re pleased to welcome L&C Mortgages to the Gen H panel. Like Gen H, L&C is driven by creating positive customer outcomes, and in today’s economy, this is no small feat.

“We look forward to partnering with L&C’s advisors and providing them with competitive rates and one-of-a-kind tools to support their clients – whether they’re first-time buyers, home movers, or remortgagers.”

Generation Home recently signed a £600m deal with Nottingham Building Society in a forward-flow funding arrangement that it said would accelerate the rollout of its mortgage products to prospective buyers and remortgagors.

The lender has also added Primis to its broker panel.