HSBC to close 114 branches by April next year

HSBC has confirmed that it will close 114 branches across the country by April next year pointing to changing customer habits from physical towards digital banking.

The lender currently has 441 branches, so with the reductions the total branch numbers fall to 327.

The bank said next year it would also invest tens of millions of pounds to update and improve its branch network.

HSBC added that as part of its post-closure strategy it would provide tablet devices and one-to-one coaching for selected customers.

Other actions that could potentially be taken include home training sessions and community pop-up events with 350 of the latter planned for next year.

It also noted that there would “significant investment” in growing the digital functionality of its online bank and invest further in its Shared Bank Hubs and Community Access to Cash initiatives.

HSBC said that over the past five years, use of its branch network had fallen by 65 per cent, and footfall in the vast majority of closing branches had fallen by at least half.

The bank said that Covid-19 had exacerbated this trend, and some branches were serving fewer than 250 customers per week.

On the flip side, the lender said presently, nine in ten transactions completed digitally and the use of its app has almost tripled since 2017.

HSBC added that digital payments had also nearly tripled over the past five years, and 99 per cent of personal loans and 98 per cent of credit cards were procured digitally.

The use of its live chat service has also increased by more than tenfold in the last three years.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.

“Not only can we do it anywhere at any time of day or night, many more things can be done at the customers’ convenience and don’t rely on a branch visit.”

She continued that branches would continue to play an important role in day-to-day banking and provide specialist face-to-face support.

Uhi added that customers could also access the lender through its post office network, community pop-ups, upcoming banking hubs, live chat, social media and telephone banking.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking,” she noted

Jackie Uhi added that the lender’s commitment to support the UK’s banking hubs and community access to cash initiatives under development “remains steadfast” and further progress would be made next year.

“When a branch is closing it is important that we support customers in that area, whether they are regular or infrequent branch users. One way we have supported selected customers is to help them transition to digital banking by providing them with a free tablet device and training them up. The new tablet now enables them to securely keep control of their finances remotely.”