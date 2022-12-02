Consumer Duty’s focus on customer care is ‘no change’ for advisers – Star Letter 02/12/2022

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment was in response to: Almost fifth of later life advisers feel unprepared for Consumer Duty – Air

very deceptive said: “Networks and companies will need to show that they have made some substantial changes to prove the right outcomes. So, no doubt, they will alter policies, tinker with the sales process and arrange some file checks focusing on the latest hype.

“For us advisers genuinely looking after clients of all shapes and sizes providing bespoke advice as appropriate is really no change.”

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.