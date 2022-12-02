You are here: Home - News -

News

Consumer Duty’s focus on customer care is ‘no change’ for advisers – Star Letter 02/12/2022

by:
  • 02/12/2022
  • 0
Consumer Duty’s focus on customer care is ‘no change’ for advisers – Star Letter 02/12/2022
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment was in response to: Almost fifth of later life advisers feel unprepared for Consumer Duty – Air

very deceptive said: “Networks and companies will need to show that they have made some substantial changes to prove the right outcomes. So, no doubt, they will alter policies, tinker with the sales process and arrange some file checks focusing on the latest hype.

“For us advisers genuinely looking after clients of all shapes and sizes providing bespoke advice as appropriate is really no change.”

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.