HSBC cuts new and existing rates; Skipton BS brings out limited edition deals – round-up

by:
  • 06/12/2022
HSBC will reduce rates for new and existing customers by up to 0.3 per cent, including fixed rates and tracker deals.

The changes come into force on Thursday, with the lender saying it will make “mortgages cheaper for those looking to retain their mortgage with us, move their mortgage to us, or purchase a new home”.

New business residential fixed rates will start from 4.78 per cent while tracker rates will begin from 3.39 per cent. Both come with a £999 product fee.

For existing customers, residential fixed rates will be priced from 4.49 per cent and tracker rates will start starting at 3.29 per cent, both with a £999 product fee.

Buy-to-let fixed rate deals will reduce by up 0.45 per cent, with new business buy-to-let fixed rates starting at 5.19 per cent and existing customer buy-to-let fixed rates beginning from 3.54 per cent. Both come with a £1,999 product fee.

New business buy-to-let tracker deals will start from 4.04 per cent and for existing customers tracker deals will begin from 3.54 per cent. Both come with a £1,999 product fee.

Skipton BS launches limited edition resi and BTL products

Skipton Building Society will introduce several limited edition residential and buy-to-let products from 9am tomorrow.

The lender will bring out a two, three and five-year fixed rate limited edition residential product, and two and five-year fixed rate limited edition buy-to-let deals.

This includes a five-year fixed residential and residential remortgage deal at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) priced at 4.81 per cent.

There is also a two-year fixed rate residential and purchase remortgages product at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 5.05 per cent.

A five-year fixed rate buy-to-let purchase and remortgage deal at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 5.38 per cent will also be available

The above come with a £995 fee.

Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

