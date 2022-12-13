You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide drops switcher rates

by:
  • 13/12/2022
  • 0
Nationwide drops switcher rates
Nationwide Building Society has confirmed it is again reducing the interest rates charged on selected five- and ten-year fixed rate switch mortgage products.

The mutual dropped rates on these ranges last month, and is making further cuts from Wednesday 14 December by up to 0.40 percentage points.

On its five-year fixed rate range, cuts of up to 0.20 percentage points will take place on deals at 60 per cent and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV). These include the 60 per cent LTV deal which now has a rate of 4.49 per cent, down from 4.64 per cent, with a £999 fee.

On Nationwide’s ten-year fixed rate switcher range, products up to 95 per cent LTV will see their rates drop. These include a deal at 60 per cent LTV with a 4.59 per cent rate, down from 4.99 per cent, with no fee.

The mutual said it was also reducing rates on additional borrowing by up to 0.40 percentage points on selected five- and ten-year fixed rates.

Henry Jordan (pictured), director of mortgages at Nationwide Building Society, said the cuts were part of the mutual’s efforts to support existing members coming to the end of their deal.

He added: “We reduced all fixed rate switcher mortgages to below five per cent at the start of November, regardless of tenure and LTV. These latest reductions further enhance the competitiveness of the range and the support that we’re providing our mortgage members.”

Last week Nationwide dropped rates on select two- , three- and five-year fixed rates.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/