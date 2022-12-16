Virgin Money ups max LTI to 5.5x income

Virgin Money has increased the maximum loan to income limit for select applications to 5.5 times income and made changes to its shared ownership policy.

For capital and interest applications up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) where applicants are employed and having a total income, sole or joint, of £100,000 or more are eligible for enhanced LTI.

Capital and interest remortgages with no additional borrowing up to 85 per cent LTV with a total income, both sole or joint, of £50,000 or more can now use the enhanced LTI limit.

Shared ownership is excluded from the updated maximum LTI limit.

The lender added that it will now accept shared ownership flats up to 95 per cent LTV regardless of storey height and including new build.

Previously, the LTV for flats was limited based on storey height.