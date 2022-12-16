You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money ups max LTI to 5.5x income

by:
  • 16/12/2022
  • 0
Virgin Money ups max LTI to 5.5x income
Virgin Money has increased the maximum loan to income limit for select applications to 5.5 times income and made changes to its shared ownership policy.

For capital and interest applications up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) where applicants are employed and having a total income, sole or joint, of £100,000 or more are eligible for enhanced LTI.

Capital and interest remortgages with no additional borrowing up to 85 per cent LTV with a total income, both sole or joint, of £50,000 or more can now use the enhanced LTI limit.

Shared ownership is excluded from the updated maximum LTI limit.

The lender added that it will now accept shared ownership flats up to 95 per cent LTV regardless of storey height and including new build.

Previously, the LTV for flats was limited based on storey height.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.