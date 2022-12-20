You are here: Home - News -

News

Around 35 per cent of pensioners in 70s ‘unaffected’ by cost of living crisis

by:
  • 20/12/2022
  • 0
Around 35 per cent of pensioners in 70s ‘unaffected’ by cost of living crisis
Rising prices of food and fuel is creating a “tale of two senior economies” with nearly a quarter of those aged 50 to 90-years-old saying they have not been impacted yet.

According to a survey from Livemore, which collated views from 2,000 people aged 50 to 90-years old, three per cent said they had been “completely unaffected” and 41 per cent said they were only impacted a “little”.

The flip side of this is a third saying they were being impacted “a lot” by rising prices.

Drilling down into the data showed that those impacted most are aged 50 to 59-years-old and those aged 80 to 89-years-old, with up to a third reporting being impacted by the cost of living crisis.

Those aged 70 to 79-years-old were the most financially comfortable with 35 per cent saying they were unaffected.

In the South East, over a third of 50 to 90-year-olds said they were able to cope with rising prices and in the East of England it came to 31 per cent.

Those in Northern Ireland and the North West had the highest percentage who said they were being hit hard by the cost of living crisis.

LiveMore’s chief executive officer Leon Diamond (pictured) said that there were some older people who were struggling to make ends meet but that the survey showed “only part of the picture”.

“There are many 50-90 year-olds who are not yet feeling the pinch thanks to income from good pensions or investments.

“In fact, these are the people whose spending is continuing to drive the economy and will help it to recover once the recession properly bites,” he added.

Diamond continued that as a financial institution it would rather get a “proper understanding of the over-50s’ financial health than make assumptions about them”.

He said the results showed the “true complexity of the financial pressures they are under”.

“Of course, it is hard for some. But not for everyone. And that is good news for the economy,” Diamond noted.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.