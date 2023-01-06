You are here: Home - News -

News

The Mortgage Mum to launch later life lending division

by:
  • 06/01/2023
  • 0
The Mortgage Mum to launch later life lending division
Broker firm The Mortgage Mum will launch a later life lending division this month with four members of the team.

The division will be launched with Krystle Ward, Natalie Hall, Sue Hems and Manjit Kaur (pictured left to right).

The Mortgage Mum’s managing director Sarah Tucker said that it was an “area of the market we always intended on branching into”.

She continued: “We think the female touch will work really well in this space, with an extra layer of ‘Mortgage Mum education’ wrapped around it. We intend on using the same model we’ve used to grow our main Mortgage Mum brand, and to really focus on the value we can offer.”

Tucker said that there was a still a lot of consumer misunderstanding around equity release and later life lending and that “existing barriers that need to be broken down”.

“We feel passionate about overcoming some of the obstacles found in this industry by creating a safe, inclusive space that involves the wider family too; and we’ll be providing a complete trail to avoid any future disputes,” she added.

Tucker said that it was working closely with a few London-based private client solicitors “to really ensure we service these clients in the best way, and to learn from their success”.

She said that the service needs to “encompass extra empathy, care, and compassion; with a personal touch that still needs that human element to it” and that the firm “needed to create a different client journey for this area of the market”.

 

Later life lending: A growing market

Tucker said that while the later life lending market was smaller than the wider mortgage market at £4bn compared to £300bn, it was predicted to grow.

She continued: “The main opportunity is that it is very clear that this sector of the market is set to increase. More people will need to access their equity later in life, due to longer life expectancy and the rising cost of living.

“People need alternative, creative solutions to their financial concerns. I also see a huge opportunity to expand the mindset of those who previously would never consider this an option due to the horror stories of the past, and the lack of education.”

Tucker said that the sector had evolved a lot over the past few years and there was “more innovation to come”.

“The challenges will be in truly allowing future clients to trust in this as an option, and that’s why the client journey will need to be entirely different.

“This is also about dealing with clientele who are not on social media, and who may be uncomfortable with modern ways of working, meaning we’ve needed to create a journey that is innovative but practical and comfortable for our clients, allowing them to lean into the process and feel safe while doing so.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/