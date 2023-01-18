Mortgage Magic integrates credit reporting into platform

This is expected to allow brokers to recommend appropriate products to clients by obtaining their credit reports through the mobile app or web client portal.

Clients can complete their own fact find using information from their credit file and track their cases in real time. The platform also offers features such as alerts which notify clients of any changes or searches on their credit file, and a credit score simulator which gives them steps on how to improve their credit rating.

The Mortgage Magic platform features a built-in CRM system and covers areas of the mortgage advice process from sourcing, conveyancing and general insurance.

Tanjir Sugar (pictured), director at Mortgage Magic, said: “Mortgage Magic exists to provide brokers with a single, comprehensive solution for running their business. We are continually evolving the platform to add new features and functionality and this credit report enhancement is a big step in making it even easier for brokers to access accurate information, identify the best solution and spend more time doing what really matters – advising their clients.

“As brokers will have accurate credit data from the outset, they can recommend the right product for the client without mistake, enabling them to apply to the right lenders and eliminating chances of decline. Mortgage Magic is the first and only native client app that enables customers to complete their fact find and track cases in real time and the launch of this functionality is further proof of the ability and superiority of the platform.”

Kelli Fielding, managing director of consumer interactive at TransUnion in the UK, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting Mortgage Magic as they drive innovation in the mortgage market by helping to make applications easier for consumers, as well as brokers, whilst also ensuring lenders have a robust view of an individual’s financial standing.

“That’s more important than ever in the current economic climate to help people access the finance that’s right for their needs.”