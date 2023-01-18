TML sees in the new year with a trio of promotions

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has announced a series of promotions within its distribution team.

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has promoted three members of its distribution team – Sara Palmer, Louise Apollonio and Alice Baggott.

Palmer has been appointed distribution director taking on overall responsibility for TML’s distribution landscape.

She has been at TML since January 2022 as head of distribution where she oversaw its corporate accounts, following a career at a number of lenders including Platform, Santander, and Morgan Stanley. Palmer will also lead the specialist distribution and key accounts teams at TML.

Apollonio has been promoted to head of corporate accounts following a four-year tenure at TML, most recently in the role of national distribution manager. Apollonio will be managing the network and club teams as part of her promotion. Her previous roles include regional sales manager at Magellan Homeloans and business development manager (BDM) at Uinsure.

Baggott has moved up to BDM for the Connells Group. This follows her previous role as corporate account support manager, which she held from June 2021, where she supported key partners. Prior to moving to TML, Baggott was account manager for Hinckley and Rugby for Intermediaries.

Steve Griffiths, TML chief commercial officer said: “These promotions are a testament to the hard work that Sara, Louise, and Alice have put in over the last year. 2022 was a bumper year for TML where we surpassed our targets and grew the team.

“We’re investing in our people and these recent promotions are a demonstration of this. Our culture is one of our USPs and the growth and development of our people will continue to be a focus in 2023.”