  • 20/01/2023
Brilliant signs GI partnership with Paymentshield
Brilliant Solutions has partnered with Paymentshield in a bid to give advisers in the mortgage club access to a range of general insurance products.

The deal will give Brilliant Solutions’ advisers access to Paymentshield’s adviser hub technology and Defaqto 5-star rated home insurance from its panel of insurers.

Currently in pilot stage with a select number of Brilliant advisers, access to Paymentshield’s panel will be rolled out across the mortgage club in the coming weeks.

Advisers will have support from Paymentshield’s team of 25 regional business development managers, along with a comparison tool powered by Defaqto, a marketing toolkit with an extensive range of customer guides and literature that can be branded to individual advisers.

Available on Paymentshield’s website, Brilliant advisers will also have access to the GI Academy and its full range of CPD material.

Brilliant Solutions’ managing director Matthew Arena said: “We want to reach a point where GI becomes fully embedded within our mortgage application process and we believe Paymentshield will help us achieve this.

“They have consistently established themselves as market leaders in the support they offer advisers, equipping them with everything they need to have effective GI conversations with clients and ensure they’ve got the right protection for their home.

“As such, we have every confidence that this partnership will help our advisers reach their full potential.”

Emma Green, distribution director at Paymentshield, added: “We’re really excited to be joining the Brilliant Solutions family as we help their advisers ultimately widen the scope of their advice.

“We’re on a mission to encourage every adviser to have a GI conversation with every single mortgage client.

“Not only is it the right thing to do in delivering a well-rounded service to clients, but it also presents an untapped income stream for many. Brilliant shares our commitment to adviser development so this partnership is a natural fit.”

