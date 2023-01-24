Danske Bank appoints two telephone BDMs

Dankse Bank UK has expanded its telephone business development manager (BDM) team with two appointments.

Carolyn Whiteside and Annemarie Smyth (pictured) previously held other roles within the bank and will have the responsibility of supporting the field-based BDMs.

The Northern Irish bank entered the English market in January last year with its carbon neutral range of mortgages, which sees the lender offset the carbon emitted during the mortgage process by planting a tree.

Earlier this month, the lender added remortgage options for Help to Buy borrowers to its carbon neutral range.

Patrick Mullan, head of GB mortgages at Danske Bank, said: “Over the past year since expanding into the GB market, we’ve been asking our intermediary partners what they like about our service proposition and what we can do to make things even easier for them.

“One of the messages coming across strongly is that access to someone to talk to on the phone is key, and that is something they really value in our service proposition.

“We’ve responded by further expanding our team. I am delighted to welcome Carolyn and Annemarie to the team at an exciting time for our business, and know they will provide a great service for our intermediary partners and their mortgage customers.”