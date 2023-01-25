You are here: Home - News -

News

Over 40 per cent of buy-to-let landlords eye portfolio expansion this year

by:
  • 25/01/2023
  • 0
Over 40 per cent of buy-to-let landlords eye portfolio expansion this year
More than four in 10 landlords intend to purchase more properties in the next year despite ongoing pressure on the buy-to-let sector.

According to a survey from Landbay, which collated responses from 700 landlords, 79 per cent of those intending to buy said they did not plan to sell any of their existing properties.

The strongest desire to buy was from landlords with larger portfolios, with half of landlords with one or more properties aiming to grow their portfolios.

Around 21 per cent said they did not know if they would buy more property and said they would wait and see what happens in the market.

Over a third said they did not intend to buy, and 64 per cent said they did not plan to sell.

It comes as many reports suggest that there could be a widespread sell-off of buy-to-let properties by landlords as rising maintenance and regulatory costs lower yields and increasing rent would put too much pressure on tenants.

Some have suggested that disposal of buy-to-let properties could also led to a drop in house prices.

Paul Brett, Landbay’s managing director for intermediaries, said: “Rather than a ‘mass exodus’, this latest data shows a real statement of intent among landlords to not only maintain their existing portfolios but to expand. This is hugely encouraging given the myriad of challenges facing landlords and the wider buy-to-let sector.

“Landlords will be encouraged by the news of rates trickling down recently. With the new year bringing lots of positive indicators for the year, plus strong rental yields still reported by many respondents, landlords clearly have the confidence to push ahead with expansion plans.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.