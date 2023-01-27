You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/01/2023

by:
  • 27/01/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/01/2023
Experts predicting a rise in the base rate, which is due to take place next Thursday, topped most read this week.

Economists were widely in agreement that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will up the base rate by 0.5 per cent, putting the base rate at four per cent and making it the tenth consecutive increase.

Expectations for fixed rate pricing and preparedness for Consumer Duty also piqued readers’ interest.

 

Experts’ predictions on Thursday’s base rate decision – analysis

 

LLLE2023: Fixed mortgage pricing could stay stable even if the base rate rises – Lu

 

Recession likely to be ‘deeper’ but base rate peaks at four per cent – EY

 

LLLE2023: The sector will not be ready for Consumer Duty by July – Crane

 

Regulator ‘must do more’ on equity release advice qualifications ‒ analysis

 

Monthly mortgage payments could fall by a quarter this year – Quilter

 

Firms should be able to obtain broker references from regulators and providers – Wilkinson

 

Experienced brokers need to mentor next generation – Campo

 

Seller slapped with £200,000 bill for misrepresentation of Japanese knotweed ‒ report

 

Bank of Ireland UK CEO McLaughlin to step down

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.