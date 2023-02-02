You are here: Home - News -

News

More than one million homes bought in 2021 and 2022

by:
  • 02/02/2023
  • 0
More than one million homes bought in 2021 and 2022
Around 1.2 million properties were bought in England in 2021 and 2022, which is the highest figure since 2007 to 2008.

According to analysis of HMRC figures from Coventry Building Society, this is around 200,000 more than in 2020 and 2021.

In 2006 to 2007 there were 1.7 million residential transactions and in 2007 to 2008 there was around 1.5 million residential transactions.

It is also on a par with figures from 2014 to 2015 when residential transactions came to 1.207 million, compared to 1.208 million in 2021 to 2022.

The total amount of stamp duty land tax paid on residential properties paid during 2021 and 2022 came to £10.1bn, which is 69 per cent up on the year before.

The stamp duty intake came to £16.2bn in 2022, up 23 per cent on 2021 and a record for the tax.

This record amount was achieved despite the stamp duty holiday being in place between April and September 2021.

The high level of stamp duty land tax paid has continued this year, with £12.7bn in receipts recorded in the first three months of this tax year.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “The numbers confirm what we already knew – the stamp duty holiday injected life into the market at a time of uncertainty.

“The reduced tax bill enabled people to move more freely, which was especially important during the pandemic when a lot of people were suddenly working from home and reassessing what their house needs to be.”

He noted that the market was in “another period of uncertainty” and “an injection to the market would be welcomed by many”.

“The new stamp duty thresholds set in September have eased the tax burden on homebuyers, but there’s room for the government to really get creative in their approach and start introducing incentives for energy efficient home improvements, or waivers for downsizers, for example,” Stinton said.

In September last year the government doubled the level at which residential buyers started paying stamp duty from £125,000 to £250,000.

The nil-rate threshold for first-time buyers relief was also upped from £300,000 to £425,000 and the maximum purchase value for relief was increased from £500,000 to £625,000.

The government said that this would ensure around 43 per cent of purchasers will pay no stamp duty.

The measure remains in place until 31 March 2025.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 09, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/