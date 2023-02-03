Leeds BS adds deals at 90 per cent LTV

Leeds Building Society has launched a pair of mortgages at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

There is a three-year fix with a rate of 4.99 per cent and a £999 completion fee, as well as a five-year fix priced at 4.79 per cent with no completion fee.

Both offer free standard valuations, fee assisted legals for remortgage and allow overpayments of 10 per cent per year.

Early repayment charges apply to both products.

Jonathan Thompson, senior mortgage manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “We know customers are looking for a sense of stability during this period of economic uncertainty and as a result, we’ve introduced two new fixed term mortgages.

“Both products offer flexibility for customers with smaller deposits, being available for up to 90 per cent loan to value.”