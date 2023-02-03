You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/02/2023

  03/02/2023
The base rate hitting a 14-year high of four per cent, following its 10th consecutive increase, was among the most read this week.

Brokers calling out TV pundits, like Martin and Paul Lewis, along with the experience of the last cohort of customers of Help to Buy also proved to be popular with readers.

The government’s proposed plans to reform leasehold also piqued readers’ interest.

Brokers bemoan Lewis influence as customers turn to TV pundits – analysis

 

Base rate rises to 14-year high of four per cent

Experts reach consensus on Thursday’s base rate figure and future rises – analysis

 

Legislation to change leasehold coming this year, says Gove

 

HSBC cuts rates in first-time buyer, homemover and remortgage ranges

 

Average fixed rates drop over one per cent since mini Budget

 

Brokers say Help to Buy clients being ‘put through the wringer’ ‒ analysis

 

There is still promise in the UK housing market – Lawrence Stephens

 

Increasing knowledge to maximise shared ownership opportunities – Just Mortgages

 

Housing market in ‘significant slowdown’ as approvals tumble – Bank of England

 

