Leeds Building Society brings out duo of BTL trackers

Both deals are available for purchase and remortgage and come with no early repayment charges.

The products offer two-year terms and come with fee standard valuation as well as fees-assisted legal service for remortgages.

The two-year tracker at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £999 completion fee has an initial rate of 4.85 per cent, which is the bank base rate plus 0.85 per cent.

The deal at 75 per cent LTV has an initial rate of 5.2 per cent, which is the bank base rate plus 1.2 per cent. It Is also subject to a £999 completion fee.

Matt Bartle (pictured), Leeds Building Society’s director of mortgages, said: “Understanding borrower needs and developing products and lending criteria to support our customers is key to who we are as a mutual.

“Due to the economic uncertainty, we know that many landlords are looking for tracker products, and we’re pleased we’re able to launch two new buy-to-let mortgages at 60 and 75 per cent LTV.”