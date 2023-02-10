Stonebridge adds Tandem Bank to lender panel

Previously Stonebridge’s member firms could access Tandem Bank’s residential remortgage range through approved packagers, whereas now member firms can access the remortgage range and residential product range.

Tandem Bank launched its residential product range earlier this month and launched first charge remortgages at the tail end of last year.

Tandem Bank will assess client’s most recent 22 months’ credit history for product terms, county court judgments and defaults under £750 are permitted and the maximum loan to value (LTV) of 90 per cent.

The lender will also accept latest years’ figures for self-employed customers, including retained profit for limited company directors, and day one discharged from bankruptcy and individual voluntary agreements are permissible up to 85 per cent LTV.

Jo Carrasco (pictured), business partnerships director at Stonebridge, said: “Tandem Bank are making significant waves in the mortgage sector already, and with the recent addition of a new residential purchase range, to accompany its remortgage offering, we believe Stonebridge firms will find much to interest them and their clients.

“This is a bank very focused on the intermediary market with a considerable amount of experience and talent within its ranks that are immersed in our sector and are clearly listening to what is required.”

She added: “We’re looking forward to providing Stonebridge firms with this direct access, developing this relationship and to seeing where Tandem move next in terms of its overall proposition.”

Roger Morris, director of mortgage sales and distribution of the mortgage division at Tandem Bank, said: “We are so pleased to have been appointed to Stonebridge’s lender panel and we have had such incredible feedback from their appointed representatives requesting our addition to the panel as soon as possible, making reference to how we have reimagined the remortgage process.

“Working with Jo Carrasco and the team has been amazing. Their focus on education and how their lenders add real value is central to everything they do and helps make them the effective network they have become.”