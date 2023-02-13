Tandem Bank teams up with LMS Panel Link

LMS offers a fully vetted, secure panel of conveyancing firms that meet Tandem Bank’s requirements in England and Wales.

LMS will also support the bank’s move into the first charge residential purchase space.

Tandem was launched in 2014 as one of the first digital challenger banks and aims to provide “greener, simple, transparent and fair mortgage and savings products”.

The lender obtained a full licence in 2018 and then bought Allium Lending Group, Harrods Bank, B&C Mortgages and Oplo.

Nick Chadbourne, CEO of LMS, said: “The aim of Panel Link is to help our clients make their conveyancing processes much more efficient. Improving efficiency not only makes life easier for them and reduces costs, but it also means they are better placed to help their customers at a time when many are having their home buying or remortgaging journeys impacted by the current economic climate.

“We’re delighted with Tandem’s decision to partner with LMS – it’s a testament to the benefits that the service facilitates and we look forward to a long and healthy working relationship.”

Tandem: ‘An invaluable development for us’

Richard Angell, head of sales and national accounts at Tandem, said: “We pride ourselves on building the UK’s greener digital bank, making it easier for UK consumers to choose a greener lifestyle. We’re committed to helping consumers reduce their carbon footprint.

“We help customers save, borrow and spend a little bit greener. It’s important to us that all the parts of the mortgage process are aligned with this core value.”

He added: “Using LMS’ Panel Link service gives us access to a tailored panel of conveyancing firms that meet these requirements without compromising on quality. It’s an invaluable development for us, and we’re looking forward to making the most of it in the years to come.”