Halifax latest to launch sub-four per cent deal; Accord Mortgages reduces BTL rates – round-up

  14/02/2023
Halifax latest to launch sub-four per cent deal; Accord Mortgages reduces BTL rates – round-up
Halifax has become the latest lender to offer a sub-4 per cent deal following similar deals from HSBC, Virgin Money and Yorkshire Building Society.

Halifax has reduced rates by up to 0.36 per cent in its homebuyer range, including 10-year fixed rates.

Its 10-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has fallen from 4.35 per cent to 3.99 per cent, and its 10-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has gone down from 4.4 per cent to 4.04 per cent.

Both come with a £999 fee and loans are available between £25,000 and £1m.

Amanda Bryden, head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank, said: “On 15 February, we’re making cuts of up to 0.36 per cent across our fixed rate homebuyer mortgage range.

“For those homebuyers looking for the security of a longer term fixed rate mortgage, the rate on a 10-year deal is now down to as low as 3.99 per cent.”

 

Accord Mortgages

Intermediary-only lender Accord Mortgages has cut buy-to-let rates by up to 0.24 per cent to support “hard-pressed landlords who are struggling to maintain affordability and rental yields”.

The changes come into force from 8am tomorrow.

This includes fee-free two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) available for remortgage at 5.71 per cent, down from 5.93 per cent. It comes with free remortgage legal work and free standard valuation.

Its fee-free two-year fix for house purchase at 75 per cent LTV has decreased from 6.06 per cent to 5.84 per cent. It comes with £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV has reduced from 5.24 per cent to five per cent. It comes with £495 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

A two-year fixed rate for remortgage up to 60 per cent LTV has decreased from 5.24 per cent to 5.05 per cent. It comes with a £995 fee, free remortgage legal work and free standard valuation.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to announce this latest in a string of buy-to-let rate cuts since the start of the year, which has been made possible by a further settling-out of market swap rates.

“Maintaining our support to landlords in this way is a major priority for us at Accord and we will continue to seek out opportunities like this to pass on as much value as possible to them and their clients.”

