Econveyancer strikes panel management partnership with Mojo Mortgages

  • 28/02/2023
Conveyancing distribution channel Econveyancer has launched a panel management partnership with Mojo Mortgages.

Mojo Mortgages’ brokers will be able to access a wider panel of over 70 audited and benchmarked conveyancing firms.

There are also additional benefits to brokers from the partnership, according to Mojo, such as access to DigitalMove. The platform allows brings together key stakeholders in a transaction, which Econveyancer argues improves communication and reduces transaction times.

Mojo Mortgages will also have access to Econveyancer’s rapid remortgage propostion, which aims to make remortgaging as quick and convenient as a product transfer.

Econveyancer also offers services in multiple languages, allowing clients to access important information in their spoken language.

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), director of sales at Econveyancer, said: “Not only will Mojo advisers have access to Econveyancer’s panel of solicitors, which is closely monitored to ensure unwavering high standards, they will also be able to take advantage of cutting-edge services such as DigitalMove and rapid remortgage.”

She added: “We are continuing to invest in developing our technology, to enhance the experience of buying, selling and owning property for all stakeholders. All our partners will continue to benefit from our ever evolving and ground-breaking approach.”

Richard Hayes, CEO at Mojo Mortgages, said: “Our mission at Mojo Mortgages has always been to make the process of buying a property as smooth and stress free as possible and this partnership is an exciting new way, we can do that.

“Our brokers work side by side with our customers along their home ownership journey and we know that finding the right solicitor is a regular pain point for many. To not only be able to recommend but have in depth experience of regularly working with Econveyancer’s panel of experts, will have a really positive impact on our customers’ experience.”

