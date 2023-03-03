You are here: Home - News -

RICS brings out spray foam insulation guide for consumers

  • 03/03/2023
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has brought out a guide for consumers on spray foam insulation for rental properties.

The guide outlines the advantages and disadvantages of spray foam insulation, as well as the effect it might have on a property’s roof structure, thermal performance and value.

It also covers the do’s and don’ts when installing insulation to your home and how RICS-accredited members can help assess the property.

RICS said that spray foam insulation could be a very good form of insulation but it was often “marketed as an easy and simplistic fix, when in fact the installation of spray foam should really be seen as a significant and fundamental alteration to a home which needs careful consideration and planning”.

Poor standards

The firm said that the guide had been produced partially due to several high profile trading standards cases highlighting poor standards of work, illegal modifications to listed buildings and high-pressure selling to vulnerable groups.

There has also been concerns within the lender community, especially equity release, around the insulation.

Sam Piplica, senior specialist in building standards at RICS, said: “We are pleased to present this free consumer guide on spray foam insulation to the public.

“RICS’s remit is to serve the public, therefore, the guide’s main focus is to educate and raise public awareness of potential issues surrounding spray foam, so that people can make informed decisions based on research and due diligence.”

He added: “RICS is also part of an industry working group on this issue to help not only our members but the wider industry improve its products and services.”

