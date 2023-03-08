You are here: Home - News -

News

Atom makes rate cuts across purchase and remortgage deals

by:
  • 08/03/2023
  • 0
Atom makes rate cuts across purchase and remortgage deals
Atom Bank has reduced the rates of its purchase and remortgage products by up to 0.25 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate prime mortgages with a £900 fee now begin from 4.69 per cent at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and go up to 5.04 per cent at 90 per cent LTV. 

The fee-free options begin from 4.84 per cent at 60 per cent LTV, up to 5.54 per cent at 95 per cent LTV.

Changes have also been made to its three-year fixes in the prime offering.

Across its five-year fixes, rates begin from 4,19 per cent for a mortgage at 60 per cent LTV with a £900 fee. With no fee, the rate is 4.29 per cent. 

The lender’s near prime rates start from 5.89 per cent for a two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV with a £900 fee or 5.99 per cent for a five-year fix at the same tier.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “The average cost of a home today remains high and borrowers are hampered by the cost of living crisis, meaning housing affordability remains a significant challenge for many buyers. 

“We are making these rate reductions at a time when some lenders have begun to pass on a proportion of the recent increase in swap rates to customers. At Atom, we continue to focus on giving borrowers better value for money, and we hope these changes are well received by customers and brokers alike in the current environment.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.