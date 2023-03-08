Atom makes rate cuts across purchase and remortgage deals

Atom Bank has reduced the rates of its purchase and remortgage products by up to 0.25 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate prime mortgages with a £900 fee now begin from 4.69 per cent at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and go up to 5.04 per cent at 90 per cent LTV.

The fee-free options begin from 4.84 per cent at 60 per cent LTV, up to 5.54 per cent at 95 per cent LTV.

Changes have also been made to its three-year fixes in the prime offering.

Across its five-year fixes, rates begin from 4,19 per cent for a mortgage at 60 per cent LTV with a £900 fee. With no fee, the rate is 4.29 per cent.

The lender’s near prime rates start from 5.89 per cent for a two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV with a £900 fee or 5.99 per cent for a five-year fix at the same tier.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “The average cost of a home today remains high and borrowers are hampered by the cost of living crisis, meaning housing affordability remains a significant challenge for many buyers.

“We are making these rate reductions at a time when some lenders have begun to pass on a proportion of the recent increase in swap rates to customers. At Atom, we continue to focus on giving borrowers better value for money, and we hope these changes are well received by customers and brokers alike in the current environment.”