Gen H joins Paradigm’s lender panel

Mortgage and protection club Paradigm has added Gen H to its lender panel.

Its member firms will now be able to advise on the fintech lender’s suite of products which are designed to help borrowers who are turned away from the high street due to affordability limitations.

Gen H launched in 2019 with products which allow friends and family members to support a home buyer by adding to their deposit as a gift or in return for equity in the property, or using their income to boost affordability.

It recently secured £600m in investment from Nottingham Building Society to back its lending growth and earlier this week, Gen H announced a service for first-time buyers which combines the mortgage and legal process of an application.

Richard Howes (pictured), director of mortgages at Paradigm, said: “We’re all acutely aware that affordability remains one of the biggest obstacles for many would-be and existing borrowers, given the shift in the rate environment over the last six months. This is why it is so important we have innovative and forward-thinking lenders such as Gen H offering a range of unique features and criteria to help borrowers get over these potential barriers.

“We’re therefore very pleased to be adding Gen H to our lender panel today, and we believe Paradigm member firms will find much to interest them and their clients, plus an intermediary-friendly and focused lender that is there to support them.”

Peter Dockar, commercial director at Gen H, added: “At a time when affordability is fraught for so many, we’re always looking for driven partners as we work to help everyone become a homeowner. Paradigm will be an integral part of that process.”