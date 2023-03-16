Keystone Property Finance releases BTL range for mainstream landlords

Specialist buy-to-let lender Keystone Property Finance has brought out a range of mortgages for landlords buying or refinancing mainstream properties.

The range is aimed at landlords buying standard properties as well as small houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB).

Prices for the classic range begin at 4.69 per cent and arrangement fees start at 2.5 per cent.

There are two and five-year fixed rates and landlords can borrow up to 75 per cent LTV.

Keystone will accept HMOs of up to six beds, MUFBs of up to six units, limited company, trading limited and special purpose vehicles.

The maximum loan size is £1.5m per property and £3m of lending per individual.

Some minor adverse credit is permitted.

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director at Keystone Property Finance, said: “Since we launched five years ago we have built a reputation as experts when it comes to helping brokers and landlords with their complex buy-to-let needs.

“However, many brokers may not know that we also cater for landlords buying mainstream properties or smaller HMOs and MUFBs.”

She added: “By creating a brand new range, with its own rates and criteria, for these landlords, we are confident we can be a one-stop-shop for brokers and their clients.

“But while our product guides and literature might look different, we remain as dedicated as ever to providing a top quality service to our brokers and their clients.”