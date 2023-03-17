You are here: Home - News -

News

‘Important for lenders to recognise the role of the broker’ – Star Letter 17/03/2023

by:
  • 17/03/2023
  • 0
‘Important for lenders to recognise the role of the broker’ – Star Letter 17/03/2023
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s first comment is in response to HSBC hits 1,000 broker firm milestone

Paul Smulovitch said: “It’s so important for lenders to recognise the role of the broker and the value it adds to their profit compared to the work done purely via internal channels.

“It’s why it’s so frustrating when lenders work against brokers with offering different products internally or on product transfers as its short sighted and alienates brokers.”

 

Landlords selling up will improve rents and bring opportunity to FTBs

This week’s second comment comes from EPC C status is ‘not worth landlords bothering with’ – Star Letter 10/03/2023

Loke Weftie said: “I think this is a naive, short-termist view. Landlords being forced to sell up will mean that there will be more first-time buyers, which will alleviate the private rented sector, as there will be fewer potential homeowners who are renting.

“Fewer renters means that demand will drop which will reduce rents, so private renting might become more affordable.”

They continued: “Improving the energy efficiency of a property could also be seen as morally the right thing to do: reducing carbon emissions from a reduction in energy bills.

“Renters will most likely have a preference towards properties where they will be warm and won’t have to fork out for energy bills. Improving the energy efficiency will also help to improve the chance of capital growth, which is where the real income lies, rather than in monthly rent.”

 

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.