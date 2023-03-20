Virgin Money revises resi and BTL mortgage ranges

Changes will apply from tomorrow (21 March).

The lender has launched two buy-to-let purchase and remortgage exclusives at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £995 fee and £300 cashback. The two-year fix has a rate of 4.9 per cent while the five-year fix has a rate of 4.65 per cent.

Also within its buy-to-let range, Virgin Money has lowered a two-year fix at 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee. The product has seen a 0.15 per cent cut to 4.82 per cent, while a five-year fixed equivalent has dropped by 0.06 per cent to 4.6 per cent.

Select fixed rate products for portfolio landlords at 60 per cent LTV will be cut by up to 0.15 per cent.

It has also introduced fee-saver buy-to-let products at 75 per cent LTV, with rates beginning at 4.88 per cent.

Virgin Money tweaks resi and PT rates

Across its exclusive residential mortgages, the fee-saver five-year fix at 95 per cent LTV will be reduced from 5.04 per cent to 5.02 per cent. Other fixed rates will be lowered by up to 0.1 per cent.

Select exclusive product transfer rates will be reduced by up to 0.41 per cent.

Across its core residential offering, fixed rates at 85 per cent LTV will rise by up to 0.05 per cent.