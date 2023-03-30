You are here: Home - News -

News

Falling mortgage rates will not stop borrower payment shock – Fitch

by:
  • 30/03/2023
  • 0
Falling mortgage rates will not stop borrower payment shock – Fitch
Homeowners coming off fixed mortgage rates will still experience a payment shock despite a reduction in pricing.

According to Fitch’s Mortgage Market Index for March, the credit rating agency expects mortgage interest rates to stay “broadly stable” for the rest of the year.  

It said borrowers would still benefit from lower rates, which now puts a five-year fixed mortgage at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) down from a 5.6 per cent peak in October to 4.4 per cent now. 

A 25-year term for a £100,000 mortgage represents a £70 monthly saving compared to October but for people refinancing off rates of around two per cent, payments will increase.  

Fitch said the same representative mortgage could result in a 30 per cent jump in monthly payments from £424 to £550. 

The firm said rates were still historically high and the reductions so far had been “modest”, leaving rates three per cent higher than they were last year. 

 

High LTV borrowers less impacted 

Mortgages at higher LTV tiers have seen smaller increases due to lenders reducing margins.  

The average rate for a five-year fix at 95 per cent LTV is now around 5.4 per cent, having peaked at 6.2 per cent. Higher LTV mortgages used to be around 1.5 per cent higher than the equivalent at 75 per cent LTV, but this has now narrowed to a one per cent gap, Fitch said. 

It also noted that borrowers who were on a 95 per cent LTV mortgage three or more years ago would be benefitting from a rise in house prices and therefore able to refinance at 75 per cent LTV, which would further guard them from a payment shock. 

 

Potential for more arrears 

The firm predicted that around £220bn of residential mortgage debt would mature this year, a 40 per cent increase on last year.  

It said many of these loans would be coming from 2021 when the market was fuelled by the stamp duty holiday. 

Fitch said this could cause “performance deterioration” which could result in a rise in owner-occupied mortgage arrears. It said arrears of three months of more could increase from 0.8 per cent to one to 1.25 per cent. 

It added: “We expect a deterioration in mortgage performance as high interest rates and inflation put household finances under pressure. While most households have the ability to absorb projected cost increases those at the lower end of the income scale, those with higher loan-to-income borrowing and those with variable rate debt are most vulnerable.  

“We expect a modest rise in foreclosures as lenders will be accommodating with forbearance provided borrowers can meet interest payments. Forbearance arrangements are likely to increase alongside arrears.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.