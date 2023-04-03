You are here: Home - News -

Paradigm secures access to LendInvest residential range for members

  • 03/04/2023
Mortgage, protection and compliance services proposition Paradigm has struck a deal with LendInvest so its advisers can access its residential mortgage products.

LendInvest launched its residential mortgage proposition in March, backed by a £300m deal with Lloyds Banking Group. It includes key worker, credit friendly and qualified professional mortgage products.

The deals are aimed at borrowers with “more complex credit histories and sources of income”, which includes multiple income sources, those recording financial issues, single key workers and zero hour contracts.

The products go up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) and rates start at 5.39 per cent and maximum loan size is £1.5m.

Richard Howes (pictured), director of mortgages at Paradigm, said: “In recent months we’ve seen movement from a number of specialist lenders into the residential mortgage space, and this from LendInvest is another very welcome decision for both advisers and their residential clients who have more involved or complex needs.

“This is a product range which looks at the needs of a number of growing borrower demographics and it’s particularly positive to see mortgages for key workers and professionals, who can benefit from a more individual approach when it comes to their finances.”

He added: “We’re very pleased to be able to give all our Paradigm member firms access to this new range and have no doubt it will generate considerable interest amongst the intermediary community.”

Sophie Mitchell-Charman, commercial director at LendInvest, said: “It’s a hugely exciting time at LendInvest right now with the launch of our new residential mortgages product.

“We are equally as excited to be launching this product via Paradigm, one of our longest standing mortgage distributor partners. It’s great to continue working together and to be delivering more innovative products for their members.”

