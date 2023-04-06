You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/04/2023

by:
  • 06/04/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/04/2023
Expectations around mortgage pricing, rate cuts by lenders and activity in the buy-to-let market ranked highly in the top 10 this week.

JLM Mortgage Services’ blog on procuration fees, along with an interview with HSBC’s Chris Pearson were also among the most read.

Analyses on remortgages and sourcing systems also proved popular with readers.

 

Lender confidence boost sees more sub-four per cent mortgages on offer – Rightmove

 

BTL lenders are refusing to lay low despite the subdued market – Armstrong

 

Natwest cuts rates; Santander lifts tracker rate – round-up

 

How do you solve a problem like product transfer proc fees? – JLM

 

‘We are 100 per cent committed to the broker market’ – HSBC’s Pearson

 

High street domination of remortgages ‘inevitable’ but no bad thing ‒ analysis

 

Sourcing systems trying ‘to be too clever’ ‒ analysis

 

Current base rate may need ‘earlier and faster reversal’, says MPC member

 

Santander reduces new business and product transfer rates

 

Cov BS and TSB lower mortgage rates – round-up

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/