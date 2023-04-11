Equity Release Supermarket makes four additional hires to team

Jon Styles, Adam Lombardo and Kelly Hodgkiss all take on adviser roles, and will cover all areas of the UK either telephone, video or livechat services to help consumers worldwide. Amy Payne will join as senior marketing executive.

Styles joins from Nationwide where he worked for nearly nine years, most recently as deputy specialist mortgage advice manager.

Lombardo also joins from Nationwide where he worked for nearly 20 years as a mortgage consultant.

Hodgkiss has been working in financial services since 2003 and then started to focus on later life in 2019.

Payne previously worked at the TMA Club as a marketing executive for around six years and before that worked in various roles at Sesame Bankhall.

Mark Gregory, founder and CEO at Equity Release Supermarket, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jon, Kelly, Adam and Amy to our expansive and well-established team. Their respective expertise will help us to further strengthen our position and reach throughout the UK.

“It is always our aim to provide the best possible service to our customers, which is why we invest so heavily in our people, expertise and technology.”

He added: “We are also very proud to still be creating new career opportunities at a difficult time for the industry.”